Ukraine We Stand from American Blues-Rock legends The Name Droppers

The Name Droppers are original band members of Johnny Winter and Charlie Karp, with the band evolving in 2019 after Charlie’s death. They have released 2 albums and are the backing band for international recording artist Carole Sylvan. Her album Love was released in 2021 and features The Name Droppers.

BOBBY T TORELLO was Johnny Winter’s former drummer. He was inducted into the Classic Drummer Hall of Fame and serves as ambassador for WFLIII drums.

SCOTT SPRAY was Johnny Winter’s former bass player. His work on Johnny’s last album Step Back earned him a Grammy for Best Blues Album in 2015.RAFE KLEIN played along side blues man Charlie Karp for years and co-wrote many of the songs that appeared on Charlie’s last album Back To You.

RON RIFKIN is a powerhouse keyboard player and solid vocalist. He played alongside blues man Charlie Karp for over 25 years.

