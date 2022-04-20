Toyota Presents Atlanta Greek Picnic Celebrating HBCU’s Rich Tradition of Step Culture

Toyota has partnered with Atlanta Greek Picnic (AGP), now in its 18th year, celebrating the rich tradition and history of “Step Culture” that exists at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. AGP takes place over a five day event hosted at Morris Brown College in Atlanta, GA from June 8-12, 2022. Founded in 2004, by Tiwa Works, AGP has historically attracted over 350,000+ Divine 9 members from numerous states across the country with an estimated $25 million economic impact each year. AGP creates a community to celebrate “Step Culture” in the largest step competition in the Southeast.

The art and tradition of “Stepping” blends African folk traditions with popular culture and dates back to the early 1900s. In the percussive, highly-energetic art form, first developed through the song and dance rituals performed by African-Americans, stepping evokes the body into becoming an instrument using footsteps, claps and spoken word to produce complex poly-rhythms. Historical stepping is a form of communication and storytelling performed by fraternities and sororities that belong to the National Pan-Hellenic Council.

Schedule of Events

Wed, June 8, 2022: Networking Event

Thur, June 9, 2022: AGP Block Party

Fri, June 10 2022: Summer Jam Concert

Sat, June 11, 2022: Step Stroll Off & Community Service Event

Sun, June 12, 2022: Closing Brunch Party

Ticket Info: https://atlantagreekpicnic.com/purchase-tickets/

Official Website: https://atlantagreekpicnic.com/

About Atlanta Greek Picnic

Founded in 2004 by Tiwa Works, Atlanta Greek Picnic is an annual summertime event designed to provide members of Greek-lettered member organizations of the National Panhellenic Council a unique experience that caters to them celebrating the rich culture of stepping.

About the Founder

Tiwa Works is known for his innovative entrepreneurial endeavors, his passionate leadership, and community engagement. Tiwa Works has created a lasting impression on industries worldwide – from Atlanta, Georgia to Lagos, Nigeria. The British Born Nigerian is definitely a perfect example of a world-class entrepreneur, an exceptional leader and motivator amongst his peers and others. While pursuing his Bachelor of Arts degree from Georgia Southwestern State University, Americus, Ga in Computer information systems, Tiwa’s entrepreneurial spirit was ignited and lead to the development of a number of business ventures locally and internationally. Tiwa is the founder and president of Atlanta Greek Picnic which rose from humble beginnings to building a nationwide acclaim amongst members of the NPHC and has welcomed a collective of over 250,000+ attendees since its 2004 inception leaving an estimated yearly $20Million economic impact on the city. Atlanta Greek Picnic, Inc. in partnership with the Atlanta Greek Picnic Foundation has granted more than $170,000 in scholarship funds to communities nationwide through the annual AGP step show awards and donations to selected organizations. When not pushing cultural norms, curating unforgettable events, or cultivating edifying relationships Tiwa operates within his real estate firm, where he loves selling metro Atlanta to all looking to make our great city of Atlanta and state of Georgia their home. As an avid traveler and global-thinking businessman, Tiwa has been featured in a variety of media publications and has served as a keynote speaker or panelist for several entities including Georgetown African Business conference, Harvard Business School – African Business Conference, Social Media week Lagos, numerous non-profits and high schools.