Mnemonemo Tree Is Excited To Announce Classic Sudoku For Android



New Zeeland based app developer Mnemonemo Tree has analyzed the few Sudoku apps that offered somethingfresh and new, and many of the Sudoku apps that didnt, in order to bring a breath of fresh air to the legions of Sudoku players.





Sudoku by MnemonemoTree brings a fresh design with itsneumorphic style and various visual themes to make the game easy on the eyes.Players start the game andchoose the exact card they wish to complete. Those players can then return to that card and replay it as often as they want.The developers at Mnemonemo Tree have said, We love Sudoku very much and play it a lot. Wevefound all the features that are needed for master players, such as auto fill pencil notes, highlighting notes, and for the new players there are great easy entry level puzzles that can be used learn to play this addictive logic puzzle.





Leaderboards,along with detailed player statistics,will help each player monitor their progress and skill growth.This is simply the last Sudoku game a player will ever need to download and offers addictive play for entry level players all the way to Sudoku Masters. Sudoku by Mnemonemo Tree does contain ads and in app purchases but is free to download from the Google Play Store, https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mnemonemo.sudoku.





About Mnemonemo Tree: Mnemonemo Tree is a New Zeeland based app developer. Sudoku is their first outing on the Google Play platform. Mnemonemo Tree is committed to quality apps that are approachable and easy to understand.





Visit website  sudoked.com

###