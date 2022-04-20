Panamax Excited to Attend ITW 2022 as an Exhibitor



International Telecoms Week 2022 is the worlds largest gathering of global executives from across the telecoms and ICT Infrastructure ecosystem. we will be exhibiting our industry-leading telecom offerings that include Switching, Unified Billing, Revenue Assurance, Fraud Management, Traffic Monitoring, and other advanced solutions along with our ultramodern Digital Financial Solutions, and Consulting and Managed Services. Bankai Group, the parent company of Panamax is attending ITW 2022 as a Gold Sponsor and the companys subject matter experts are looking forward to the rich conversations on strategy, technology, and business opportunities at our Presidential Suite 6176.

