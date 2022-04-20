Alfa Chemistry Launches Heat Stabilizers for PVC Industry



After all preparation work, Alfa Chemistry is able to supply a wide range of polymer stabilizers, including: antioxidant, flame retardant, heat stabilizer, light stabilizer, mould inhibitor, optical brightener, plasticizer, synthetic auxiliary, and vulcanization accelerator. Among them, heat stabilizers are added to materials to help them resist the damage that can stem from exposure to high temperatures.





Of all major commercial thermoplastics, PVC is the most heat sensitive. Therefore, they need heat stabilizers to protect them against thermal stress during processing. The protective effect will also be extended to their service life later on, says the Marketing Chief of Alfa Chemistry.





At present, a comprehensive range of heat stabilizers are available at Alfa Chemistry, ready to serve as additives for plastics for both industrial and research purposes. There are three categories of heat stabilizers, namely, metallic salts, organometallic compounds, and nonmetallic organic stabilizers.





Metallic salts



Metallic salts, most commonly based on barium, cadmium, lead, or zinc, are often used together to obtain a synergistic effect.



Organometallic compounds



Organometallic compounds are mainly based on tin. Many of the alkyl tin stabilizers are considered safe to use in almost every conceivable end use for polymer.





Nonmetallic organic stabilizers





Nonmetallic organic stabilizers are typically based on phosphates, and can improve optical characteristics such as transparency, initial color, and light fastness.





The past decade has witnessed an upsurge in the quantity of stabilizers that are on the market. The most suitable heat stabilizer should be evaluated and opted to help stabilize different polymers, added a senior technician from Alfa Chemistry. Our scientific team has rich experience regarding this and are more than happy to provide more technical support.





Below are some of the heat stabilizers provided by Alfa Chemistry: lead stearate (cas 1072-35-1), butyltin trichloride (cas 1118-46-3), lead sulfate tribasic (cas 12202-17-4), calcium oleate (cas 142-17-6), calcium stearate (cas 1592-23-0), 2,2-dioctyl-1,3,2-dioxastannepine-4,7-dione (cas 16091-18-2), stannous oleate (cas 1912-84-1), cadmium stearate (cas 2223-93-0), dimethyltin oxide (cas 2273-45-2), zinc laurate (cas 2452-01-9), 2-butenedioic acid (2z)-, 1,1′-(dibutylstannylene) 4,4′-diisooctyl ester (cas 25168-21-2), dioctyltin di(isooctyl thioglycolate) (cas 26401-97-8), butylmercaptooxo-stannane (cas 26410-42-4), diisooctyl 2,2′-[(dimethylstannylene)bis(thio)]diacetate (cas 26636-01-1), dioctylbis(isooctyl maleate)tin (cas 33568-99-9), dioctyltin dilaurate (cas 3648-18-8), 2,2-dimethyl-1,3-propanediyl dioleate (cas 42222-50-4), calciumdodecanoate (cas 4696-56-4), barium dodecanoate (cas 4696-57-5), etc.





