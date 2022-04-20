Enzolytics, Inc. Continues Product Launch of Immune Modulator After Meeting With Retailers

Large and small retail buyers were introduced to Enzolytics IPF Immune™, an immune modulator that debuted at ECRM’s “Weight Management, Nutrition, and Vitamin Program.”

“We had very productive discussions with many large and small retail buyers who attended the ECRM event.” said Charles Cotropia, CEO of Enzolytics, Inc. “We will be engaging with these retailers, as well as others, providing further information they request, to achieve our goal of making our product available nationwide. The ECRM event has provided the Company the opportunity to sell into the $50.11 Billion dietary supplement market. This progress was achieved in a single event.”

ECRM offered the unique opportunity to present the Company’s product to numerous retail buyers in private one-on-one meetings. More importantly, buyers attending the ECRM event represent regional and national food, drug and mass health chains, the optimum focus for the Company’s product.

Mr. Cotropia said consumers are laser-focused on their health because of the two-year pandemic. The timing of the ECRM event could not have been better because, according to the Council for Responsible Nutrition, more Americans are taking dietary supplements than ever before.

“Data shows that sales for dietary supplements, especially immune system boosters, dramatically increased because of COVID-19,” Mr. Cotropia said. “Consumers want to find dietary supplements that will keep their immune system strong.”

The Company believes Enzolytics IPF Immune™ will meet consumer needs due to its significant benefits. The product stimulates the immune system to help protect people from infections and diseases, enhances recovery, and reduces the recovery period after an illness. It has a beneficial effect on the immune system, enhancing the body’s ability to fight infections, promoting antibody production, and promoting the body’s antioxidant defenses. The product accomplishes this by tagging viruses and bacteria to assist T-cells in addressing them. In this way, it assists the body’s immune helper T-cells in performing their natural function. The protection process that is stimulated is natural and produces no side effects.

“Although we began developing Enzolytics IPF Immune™ years before COVID-19, we are now launching a science-backed immune modulator that helps strengthens the body’s defenses against viruses or other pathogens,” added Harry Zhabilov, CSO of Enzolytics, Inc. “We have a product that goes beyond multivitamins.”

Enzolytics IPF Immune™ is a liquid supplement taken for two consecutive days per week, for eight consecutive weeks.

For more information, visit enzolytics.com.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please check with your doctor. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with Enzolytics, Inc. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.

About Enzolytics, Inc.

Enzolytics Inc. is a Texas-based biotechnology company that focuses on therapeutics to treat numerous human health medical conditions. In addition to Enzolytics IPF Immune™, which will be on the U.S. market soon, the Company is developing other therapeutics for treating multiple infectious diseases, including monoclonal antibodies for treating COVID-19 and HIV, and anti-cancer therapeutics.