Park University Students Win ACBSP Region 5 Student Showcase Competition



As winners, Douglas and Eric will represent Region 5 at the International Student Showcase Award competition at the ACBSP Annual Conference in Washington, DC in June 2022. Douglas and Erics presentation highlighted their experience transitioning from the baccalaureate programs at Brazosport College to graduate programs at Park University and demonstrated how, in a similar way, the courses in both programs utilize team projects.





The course structure includes weekly team meetings via video conferencing, assigned student team project managers leading their team activities, weekly individual feedback from the instructor on teamwork and leadership skills, and oral presentations in front of a live audience of faculty and business practitioners. Because of the course structure, the transition from undergraduate to graduate courses was seamless.





Founded in 1875 in Parkville, MO, Park University is a nonprofit, private higher education institution. Currently, Park University serves 16,172 students online and at 42 campus centers located in 22 states.





https://catalog.park.edu/preview_program.php?catoid=6&poid=915

