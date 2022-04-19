Dr Jason D Heap—Qualified for National NPQ Facilitator Workforce



Im also pleased to announce that I have been selected to work as a National NPQH Facilitator, said Dr. Heap, an international education consultant. As such, it renews my mission to improve the education and outcomes of students from all backgrounds. My previous experience as a school Principal, plus my experience working with VLEs and other online platforms is valuable in this Facilitator role, as the Covid pandemic made it more important to meet remotely. I look forward to assisting with the training of aspiring and standing school senior leaders, as they work towards qualifications such as NPQSL, NPSH, or even the NPQEL.





Dr. Heap concluded with a further description of the services he regularly provides. I am still committed to providing solutions to schools for continual improvement of local education initiatives, rigorous program evaluation and consistent quality of finance and administration, fundraising, communications, HR processes, and internal school systems. With my assistance, we can establish effective timelines and allocate resources to achieve strategic goals for your organisations Board. Together, we can engage and motivate various stakeholders: volunteers, board members, event committees, partnering organisations, and investors. I can help develop, coordinate and implement curriculum plans and internal monitoring procedures for schools. I also can help expand local revenue-generating and fundraising activities to support existing and extracurricular operations. Furthermore, I am skilled at reviewing and analysing performance data, and can provide your organisation with guidance on improvement methods for staff CPD.





Dr. Jason D Heap is a compassionate and focused international educator and business professional:



· Expert in stakeholder/client relations, staff motivation, budget management, and troubleshooting.



· Excels in teaching, developing, and mentoring diverse groups of students and teachers.



· Communicates effectively with all levels of staff, senior management, and high-profile clientele.



· Experienced in increasing performance in educational and organizational systems.





For more information contact:



Dr. Jason D HeapInternational Education Consultant



Washington, DC USA



and



Liverpool, UK



www.jasonheap.org





