Ventura’s Largest Fundraising Event in aid of Homeless Families



The party will be benefiting The City Center to celebrate the accomplishments and successes they have achieved and to raise funds for 2022. “We provide a solid program of attainment in the two years that families can stay at the City Center, but our residents want and need their lives to change and so put in the hard work. They put in the time, they pull themselves up through positive training, and most importantly, by following our successful The City Center Program. Proud is not a strong enough word for what the board and I feel for these victories we will celebrate at the upcoming event” said Jim Duran, Executive Director of The City Center and Tender Life Maternity Home, a program for homeless mom’s and babies. “Lisa West and David Jaffe are amazing and we are so grateful that they are allowing us to use their home for this event and also for their unfailing support for The City Center Families.”





“David & I are delighted to support the amazing work that The City Center does, no child should be homeless, ever. Small children who would be on the streets or isolated without family are able to stay together at The City Center and learn the skills to become self-sufficient and thrive – changing these children’s lives forever” said Lisa West.

