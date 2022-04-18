Youth Achievement Luncheon Presented by the 100 Black Men of North Metro Atlanta, Inc.

On April 30, 2022, the 100 Black Men of North Metro Atlanta, a local Chapter of the 100 Black Men of America, Inc., will hold their annual Youth Achievement Luncheon in recognition of their North Metro Atlanta Mentees and community leaders.

The luncheon will be held at the Cobb Galleria Center, 2 Galleria Parkway, Atlanta, GA 30339, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $60.00 per person and can be purchased online at northmetro100.org.

More than 400 students, families, sponsors, and supporters are expected to participate. The luncheon is the North Metro Chapter’s flagship fundraising event of the year. It serves as the culmination ceremony for the class of 2022 and includes scholarship distributions. It is also the venue for recognition of scholars who have excelled in the “Men of Tomorrow” mentoring program in the areas of leadership, academic performance and special recognition.

The Keynote Speaker for this year’s luncheon is Mr. Kenneth Braswell. With more than 25 years of community development experience, Mr. Braswell is the Executive Director of Fathers Incorporated, a not-for-profit organization that serves as a leader in the promotion of Responsible Fatherhood. Additionally, Mr. Braswell serves as the Director of the National Responsible Fatherhood Clearinghouse under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

About 100 Black Men of North Metro Atlanta Inc.

Celebrating its 30th Year of Service (1992-2022) to the Metro Atlanta area, the 100 Black Men of North Metro Atlanta, Inc. is a coalition of some of the Atlanta area’s most prominent citizens. Their mission is to provide support and improve the quality of life for African Americans, particularly African American youth in Cobb, Gwinnett, and North Fulton Counties. The 100 is one of the city’s strongest and most self-reliant African American volunteer organizations. Their Four for the Future programs are the strategic areas of focus that support the mission of the organization. Subject areas encompass Mentoring, Education, Health & Wellness, and Economic Empowerment. Building trust among young Black men with examples of positive relationships is the 100’s focus as it delivers programs for African American youth. Directly mentoring over 150 youths every month through their education and mentoring programs, the North Metro Atlanta Chapter continues to be a beacon of leadership for the community.

For more information, please visit our website at northmetro100.org.