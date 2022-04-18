Cousin Pat Offers Real Advice via YouTube Channel; The Cousin Pat Therapy Show

Apr 18, 2022 | Business

Cousin Pat understands that not everybody can afford therapy, so Dr. Patrick Argiro aka Cousin Pat is offering a free 15 minute phone call to everyone who subscribes to the YouTube Page and provides a screenshot. Just go to Google and type in Cousin Pat or Cousin Pat Therapy and click on one of the links and let Cousin Pat know you subscribed.

Cousin Pat is a Licensed Mental Health Therapist and wants everyone to know that he understands what everyone is going through. As a licensed therapist, certified grief counselor and certified trauma professional, and as someone who has lived a life filled with success and disappointment, he wants to hear from you as well.

Cousin Pat

Patrick Argiro

754-779-0220

cousinpat.net

cousinpattherapy.com

