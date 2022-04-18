Litecoin Shooting freetoEarn was developed by a young Japanese man alone and released in April 2022

hainibokura, a multi-creator in Japan, released Earn Litecoin Shooting game application on Google PlayStore in April 2022.

In addition to being completely free to play



It features an origami worldview and FreetoEarn (free Litecoin).

It looks like a normal shooting game, but we aim to give users more Litecoin than other FreetoEarn games.

Will there come a world where people can live off of games?

Experience a little bit of that future with this application.



It could be a great way to earn some extra cash!

Click here for Google PlayStore link



https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.hainibokura.funshooting

(Maintenance may be performed in case of heavy access)