Hydro Mania HMC Inc. Announces Approval of Operator’s License by the New York State Office of Cannabis Management



Obtaining these licenses is complementary to our mission of becoming a leader in the advancement of science-driven plant cultivation systems, Hydro Mania HMC Inc Chief Executive Officer and President Maurice A. Berkeley stated.



He adds “New York States strong farming community produces different plant commodities on a commercial basis, and Hydro Mania HMC Inc is pleased to be part of its continued growth.”





At Hydro Mania HMC Inc., we have an immense respect for the art and science in plant cultivation. And we believe that this licensing will help us in developing and creating an evolving library of genetics that will be important in expanding our ability to offer unique, excellent products to our customers.





Following the approval of the relationship under the OCM, Hydro Mania HMC Inc. will now begin development and research of high quality genetics increasing Hydro Mania HMC Inc.s brands presence in leading New York States commercial and retail footprint.





Hydro Mania HMC Inc. is a precision AgTech company based in New York. Hydro Mania HMC Inc. provides accelerated plant growth SmartFarm platforms and software automation delivering pure, zero pesticide, year-round, enriched growth to fresh produce and medicinal plant producers globally. With Hydro Mania HMC Inc., you can precisely control your production operations at your fingertips from anywhere in the world.





