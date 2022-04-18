Alfa Chemistry Releases Sphingolipids

First discovered in brain extracts in the 1870s, sphingolipids are a class of lipids containing a backbone of sphingoid bases. Till now, sphingolipids are found in the membranes of all animals, plants, fungi, and in some prokaryotic organisms and viruses.
Over the past couple of decades, the structure, biosynthesis and degradation of sphingolipids have been intensively studied as they are found to be involved with a wide range of biological processes. Furthermore, they are also fundamental players in the regulation of human health with regard to inflammation, infection, cancer, psychiatric disorders and neurological and immunological diseases, says one of the senior scientists from Alfa Chemistry.
Categories of sphingolipids provided by Alfa Chemistry:
Sphingomyelin
Glycosphingolipid
Ganglioside
Below are some of the best-selling sphingolipid products:
Monosialoganglioside GM4 (bovine) (cas 105054-68-0), L-threo-Sphingosylphosphorylcholine (cas 105615-55-2), N-Heptadecanoyl-sulfatide (cas 1071654-84-6), lyso-Lactosyl Ceramide (cas 109785-20-8), D-threo-PDMP (cas 109836-82-0), Globosides (GL4, Gb4, globotetraosyl Ceramide) (cas 11034-93-8), C10-Ceramide (cas 111122-57-7), N-Palmitoyl-Phytosphingosine (cas 111149-09-8), C6 NBD-D-erythro-Dihydrosphingosine (cas 114301-95-0), Trisialoganglioside GT1a (bovine) (cas 119212-54-3), N-Octanoyl-L-threo-sphingosine (cas 175892-44-1), 3-keto-C12-Dihydrosphingosine HCl salt (cas 1823032-02-5), N-Hexanoylsphingosylphosphorylcholine (cas 182493-45-4), 3-keto-Dihydrosphingosine (18944-28-0), Hexanoyl-L-erythro-sphingosine (cas 189894-78-8), Disialoganglioside GD1b (NH4-salt) ( cas 19553-76-5), Dihydrosphingosine (sphinganine) (cas 3102-56-5), C2-Ceramide (cas 3102-57-6), and many more.
Please visit https://lipids.alfa-chemistry.com/products/sphingolipids-348.html to learn more or just email us for suggestions in case of any questions.
About Alfa Chemistry
Encouraged by customers from many countries, Alfa Chemistry keeps to thrive as a reliable source of varieties of chemicals, including building blocks, ionic liquids, reagents, catalysts, reference materials, lipids, functional polymers, materials, metals, polymers, and regents. All are of best-quality and at competitive price. A great number of novel chemicals or materials are still on the way to be easily obtained by researchers in both academia and industry manufacturing.
###