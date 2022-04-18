Delaware’s Diverse Workforce Helps Businesses With Talent Recruitment



To compile its report, WalletHub compared job openings for the month prior to the survey with the same metric for the previous year. In Delaware, 4.8% of jobs were open in the previous month, compared with 6.23% for 2021.





Much of Delawares success results from the exceptional diversity of Delawares workforce. Located along the I-95 corridor and convenient to New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C., Delaware draws from more than 100 nearby universities, medical schools, community colleges and Ivy League institutions





Delawares progressive 1981 legislation, the Financial Center Development Act, has helped the state to become a financial services hub, attracting tech and IT talent as well as fintech companies. The states 200-plus-year history in chemistry, life sciences and innovation have supported some of the most familiar brand-name companies in science. Delaware has the fourth-highest concentration of employed science, engineering and health PhDs in the U.S.





More recent legislation encourages growing science and tech companies to take advantage of the opportunities offered by Delawares business-friendly environment. For example, the recently launched Delaware Lab Space Grant program allows the state to grow even more as a hub for lab-based manufacturing and R&D and the job opportunities they offer.





Delaware also rates high on the livability scale with one of the most affordable and centrally located places on the East Coast. The state also is investing in homegrown talent through state Department of Education career programming and a host of education, training, accreditation and upskilling programs offered by its many academic and vocational institutions. As a result, Delaware is growing a skilled and highly educated workforce eager to take advantage of the jobs resulting from its growth as a center for science, tech and other business.





