AISLAND Store: The First Marketplace Accepting Crypto Payments Is Born

Global cryptocurrency ownership is at an all-time high, with over 300 million users worldwide. But not everything is better in the metaverse. If you’re tired of using your crypto to buy NFTs and you’re longing for a real-world transaction, we’ve got the right platform for you. Taking the world by storm, AISLAND Store will make your cryptocurrency dreams a reality.

The days of inconvenient delivery systems and declined credit cards are over: AISLAND Store is the first decentralized blockchain marketplace accepting cryptocurrency payments. Aisland project aim is to create a borderless trading environment by selecting honest and reputable partners who engage in e-signing systems, guaranteeing the security of each transaction. Rivaling the biggest marketplaces in the world in relation to product variety, AISLAND Store’s selection ensures that all your necessities are just one click away.

But how does it work? The AISLAND blockchain uses Proof-of-Stake, a system allowing you the freedom to participate in block writing. The AISLAND blockchain technology is based on the Substrate framework, which was also used to create Polkadot, now worth 39 billion dollars.

AISLAND is ecological. Energy consumption is always kept at a minimum on the AISLAND blockchain. Their commitment to the environment also means that when you order from AISLAND, packaging made from recycled and eco-friendly sources is the only way to go.

AISLAND Store opens its doors to new online sellers. You can find out how to become a new Aislander on www.aisland.store.

About Aisland Store

Aisland is an eco-friendly decentralised marketplace aimed at enabling a truly borderless business environment on blockchain technology.