First-to-Market Independent Light Treatment Service Expands Footprint

Kristen Miller, CEO of Array Skin Therapy has announced plans to franchise the concept, ten years after co-founding the company in 2011. Array Skin Therapy helps people overcome frustrating symptoms of skin conditions with narrowband UVB and excimer laser light treatment, resulting in improved self-confidence and regained control over one’s lifestyle. Narrowband UVB (NBUVB) is defined as light in the 308-312 nm range, identified as the optimal wavelength for treating autoimmune and inflammatory skin conditions. Kristen currently operates five Array Skin Therapy locations in Southern California with plans to expand access to light treatment across the nation.

In 2010, Kristen noticed patients faced many barriers to receiving light therapy while working as a nurse practitioner at a large medical center light treatment facility. Barriers to care included difficulty scheduling appointments, long wait times and expensive parking. Some patients in need of treatment were placed on a waitlist and never received a call.

Kristen recognized that an alternative model was needed in order to increase patient access to light treatment, thereby improving patient adherence and outcomes. In 2011 Kristen launched Array Skin Therapy, an independent light treatment service built with patient convenience in mind.

Array provides light treatment only. The specialized nature of the company allows for an efficient and highly supportive patient experience. Array clinics are conveniently located within the community and offer free parking. Appointments are flexible and easy to schedule due to Array’s team of dedicated front desk associates. Treatment is safe and effective, delivered by nurses, and overseen by nurse practitioners and collaborating physicians.

According to market research, the global light treatment industry was valued at US$765.9 million in the year 2020, and is projected to reach a revised size of US$943.5 million by 2026. With franchise expansion, Array Skin Therapy will offer franchisees the opportunity to invest in an expanding field, while making a difference in the lives of those living with skin conditions. Ideal candidates for franchise ownership are experienced, licensed nurse practitioners with entrepreneurial tendencies. Partnerships with non-healthcare providers may be permitted in compliance with state and federal regulations.