Girl Power Talk Co-Founder Sameer Somal Named To Board Of Future Business Leaders Of America (Fbla)

Blue Ocean Global Technology CEO and Girl Power Talk co-founder, Sameer Somal, has been named to the National Board of Directors of Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda, Inc. (FBLA-PBL), the largest business career and technical student organization in the world.

Somal was appointed as the Business and Industry Representative for the FBLA-PBL, to bring his expertise in championing equal rights to work, education, and personal development to the organization. In his new role, Somal will support FBLA-PBL’s mission to inspire and prepare students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society, through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences.

Somal said: “Empowering today’s youth with the confidence, knowledge, and inspiration to become tomorrow’s global leaders is the cornerstone to my life’s work. I am delighted to be able to bring the experience I’ve accumulated by supporting young people, and particularly young women, at Girl Power Talk to an organization which is passionate about, and dedicated to, helping youth achieve their potential and their dreams.”

The FBLA-PBL nurtures a community of ambitious career minded and tech-oriented students. It drives activities that help hundreds of thousands of its members prepare for a career in business. Somal will join other successful business leaders on the Board, such as FBLA President & CEO Alexander T. Graham and Board Chair Ryan Paul, to help students achieve the following: Competent and assertive business leadership skills; confidence in themselves and their work; understanding of the American business enterprise; and strength of character, among other technical and soft skills.

Somal adds, “Helping young people unleash their creativity in small ways—such as encouraging a mentee to follow their passion—benefits everyone. I learn so much from others via the relationships I’ve formed and can help more people in our shared purpose. I believe in paying the learnings I have received forward. The beauty you create by planting seeds of knowledge in others ultimately comes back to you.”

About Girl Power Talk

Girl Power Talk strives to inspire youth with persistence, empathy, and confidence. We empower young women, men, and nonbinary individuals with merit-based opportunities to grow and achieve their full potential. We are relentlessly committed to education, inclusion and diversity, gender equality, and integrating the strengths of the specially abled communities. We celebrate the diverse talents of each individual. Through our nurturing culture of learning and mentorship, we instill young people with exceptional soft-skills, technical knowledge, and purpose in life.