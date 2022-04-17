Canada – Royal Canadian Navy ships return from Africa

Her Majesty’s Canadian Ships (HMCS) Goose Bay and Moncton returned to their homeport of Halifax today after a four-month deployment to western Africa on Operation PROJECTION, in support of security and stability in the region.

April 15, 2022 – Halifax, N.S. – National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces

Since departing Canada on January 19, 2022, HMC Ships Goose Bay and Moncton completed a number of successful port visits, which included strategic engagements with allies and regional partners to exchange knowledge and expertise, and strengthen relationships in maritime security.

Led by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, the ships, along with a detachment from the Canadian Armed Forces Naval Tactical Operations Group and a Maritime Operations Centre mentorship team, also participated in Exercise OBANGAME EXPRESS 2022 from March 12 to 17 in the Gulf of Guinea region. These efforts further strengthen relationships with African nations and our allies, positioning the Canadian Armed Forces as leaders, at home and abroad.

“Operation PROJECTION (West Africa) 2022 marks the first time in three years that our ships have been able to support the mission to the extent that they have. I am incredibly proud of our sailors for their success on this deployment – shedding a positive light on Canada from afar. They’ve helped to make a difference not only in the realm of maritime security, but also to the lives of many on the ground through their community engagement efforts. I wish the ships’ companies a warm welcome home. Bravo Zulu for what I know has been a most memorable and rewarding experience.”

Rear-Admiral Brian Santarpia, Commander Maritime Forces Atlantic