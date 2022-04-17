Canada’s First MasterChef Eric Chong Joins Chef Colin Henderson for an Infused Collaboration at Café Boulud at Four Seasons Hotel Toronto

Toronto, Canada – WEBWIRE – Friday, April 15, 2022







Culinary magic continues to be made at Four Seasons Hotel Toronto as Café Boulud welcomes Canadas first MasterChef for a one-night-only collaboration dinner. Chef-partner at the helm of R&D Restaurant, Eric Chong will join forces with Café Boulud Chef de Cuisine Colin Henderson. On Tuesday, April 26, 2022guests are invited to enjoy a three-course menu inspired and guided by both chefs expertise, cooking styles and techniques from around the world.



I am honoured to live in a city with unmatched local culinary talents like Chef Eric, says Chef Colin Henderson. Were thrilled to collaborate with someone with such strong talent and creative vision to curate this innovative menu. Were excited for guests to experience a culinary journey infusing elements, flavours and ingredients from both Asia and Europe – a balanced harmony between our two restaurants.





After becoming Canadas first MasterChef in 2014, Chef Eric developed his craft through a prestigious apprenticeship in Hong Kong under the mentorship of Michelin-starred MasterChef Judge Alvin Leung. Together, Chef Alvin and Chef Eric opened R&D, serving Asian cuisine in the heart of Toronto.





Guests will begin with an amuse-bouche of foie gras with tangerine and cashews, followed by the evenings first course, ravioli in crab tom yum broth with lime leaf oil and chili oil. Next up, a savoury rotisserie suckling pig accompanied by hoisin pork jus, ginger and scallion relish. Pastry Sous Chef Kevin Levionnois has created a pandan and coconut opera dessert to end the evening on a sweet note. Each course will be accompanied by a wine pairing carefully selected by Wine Director and Sommelier Julie Garton.





Tickets to the collaboration dinner are CAD 170 per person excluding taxes and gratuities. Dinner service will begin promptly at 7:00 pm.





Reservations are required as seating is limited. To secure a reservation, click here or call Café Boulud directly at 416 963 6000.