Canada – Minister Qualtrough highlights investments to support the skilled trades in Budget 2022

Through Budget 2022: A Plan to Grow Our Economy and Make Life More Affordable, the Government of Canada makes targeted and responsible investments to create good jobs, grow our economy, and build a Canada where nobody gets left behind.

April 14, 2022 Vancouver, British-Columbia

Today, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough, met with the British Columbia Chapter (118) of the International Association of Heat and Frost Insulators, in Vancouver, British Columbia to highlight Canada’s investments to support more Canadians to become certified tradespersons available to take up in-demand jobs across Canada.

Budget 2022 invests to help apprentices from underrepresented groups—including women, newcomers, persons with disabilities, Indigenous peoples, and racialized Canadians—begin and succeed in careers in the skilled trades through mentorship, career services and job-matching. It also proposes to launch a new union-led advisory table that brings together unions and trade associations to advise the Government on priority investments to help workers navigate the changing labour market, with a particular focus on skilled- mid-career workers in at-risk sectors and jobs. To further support tradespeople to take up jobs across Canada, the Government will introduce a new Labour Mobility Deduction, which would provide tax recognition on travel and temporary relocation expenses to eligible tradespersons and apprentices.

Canada entered the pandemic with the lowest net debt-to-GDP ratio of all G7 countries—an advantage that has since increased relative to other countries. Canada has seen the best jobs recovery in the G7, and as of March 2022, has recovered 115 per cent of the jobs lost at the height of the pandemic, with an unemployment rate that sits at just 5.3 per cent—the lowest rate on record since 1976.

With Budget 2022, Canada will maintain this leading position, and its fiscally responsible approach to economic growth toward building an economy that works for everyone. Crucially, it upholds the Government’s fiscal anchor—a declining debt-to-GDP ratio and the unwinding of COVID-19-related deficits, which will ensure that Canada’s finances remain sustainable in the long-term.

“Budget 2022 is about growing our economy, creating good jobs, and building a Canada where nobody gets left behind. Our plan is responsible and considered, and it is going to mean more homes and good-paying jobs for Canadians; cleaner air and cleaner water for our children; and a stronger and more resilient economy for years to come.”

– The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance

“About 700,000 skilled trades workers are expected to retire in Canada between 2019 and 2028. These are good, highly skilled, well-paying job opportunities waiting for Canadians. With Budget 2022, we’re investing in programs that will help ensure people have the training and resources they need, not only to enter the skilled trades, but to thrive in them.”

– The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion

“The International Association of Heat and Frost Insulators welcomes the investments made in Budget 2022 to support workers and address barriers facing apprentices. The Labour Mobility Tax Deduction and the doubling of funding for the Union Training and Innovation Program (UTIP) demonstrate this government’s commitment to supporting the skilled trades. This UTIP investment will help more training centres across the country invest in equipment, training and the recruitment of underrepresented groups to graduate more highly skilled apprentices into green, sustainable jobs like our Heat and Frost Insulators”

– Neil Munro, Business Manager, International Association of Heat and Frost Insulators and Allied Trades Local 118

