Canada – Minister Ng concludes successful Canada-Caribbean Trade Mission

Helping businesses find innovative ways to diversify trade and expand into emerging export markets is key to a sustainable, inclusive economic recovery and transition to a green economy.

April 14, 2022 – Ottawa, Ontario – Global Affairs Canada

Today, the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, concluded the successful Canada-Caribbean Trade Mission, which focused on opportunities to strengthen Canada’s trade and economic relationships with Guyana, Jamaica, Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago, with a focus on clean growth.

Minister Ng was joined virtually and in person by more than 200 Canadian businesses, many of which are led by Black and women entrepreneurs and those from Canada’s other diverse communities. The trade mission began on April 12 in Georgetown, Guyana, where Minister Ng participated in a round table discussion with Canadian and Guyanese business leaders who shared best practices and growth opportunities.

In Guyana, Minister Ng met with President Irfaan Ali to discuss next steps in strengthening the trade and investment relationship between Canada and Guyana.

During the trade mission, the Canadian Commercial Corporation signed memorandums of understanding with the Government of Guyana to bring Canadian technology and expertise to the country as it invests in its infrastructure, information and communications technologies, aerospace, clean tech and security sectors.

Minister Ng spoke with members of the Cabinet of the Government of Jamaica, thanking them for the commitment to continue working with Canada to facilitate trade between the two countries and recognizing the importance to Canada of expanding beef imports into the Jamaican market.

Minister Ng also connected to the trade mission’s virtual program to address an audience of Canadian entrepreneurs seeking to export to the Caribbean and explore important opportunities in the clean technology and green infrastructure sectors.

The Minister wrapped up the trade mission on April 14 in a meeting with Caribbean and Canadian women entrepreneurs to discuss their business experiences in Jamaica.

“This trade mission focused on sustainable growth and innovation underscores the strength of Canada’s long-standing trade and people-to-people ties with Guyana, Jamaica, Barbados, and Trinidad and Tobago. Our government will continue to strengthen its relationships with the Caribbean region, while opening doors for trade and investment opportunities that will benefit Canadian businesses and exporters.”

– Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development

