MYKE Technologies’ New Product Rollout-Spigots and Clamps for Balustrade and Glass Pool Installations

MYKE Technologies today announced a new product rollout of Spigots and Clamps for Balustrade and Glass Pool installations (including heavy-duty models).

A spigot is a metal stand or post used to clamp, hold, or suspend a panel. The panel in question can be toughened glass (for pool fencing), railings, balustrades, or any handrail. MYKE Technologies’ spigots offer a new way for providing a strong secure hold up, say, the fence, rail, or panel without the need for any cumbersome or grotesque structures which can obstruct, impede or worst of all create a hazard, especially in a home setting.

MYKE Technologies’ marine grade stainless steel 2205 duplex (UNS S32205) spigots come in round and square sizes, from regular sizes to large, but more hardy models. The spigots are well polished to enhance a mirror glaze or glint lustre, so there is no need to involve extensive upkeep or care. MYKE Technologies’ spigots are sold in full kits which include corresponding stainless steel cover plates, clamps, screws, etc., to augment ease of installation.

Another great advantage of MYKE Technologies’ stainless steel 2205 duplex material spigots is they can also be used directly on the concrete base with concrete structure grouting. These types of spigots are heavy-duty versions. Other spigots include base mounts on the concrete floor, timber decks or tiled or cement floors.

Besides mirror-polished finishing, MYKE Technologies can also offer similar spigots but an in-ring brushed matt finish.

Contact MYKE Technologies today for spigots and parts.

About MYKE Technologies: MYKE Technologies’ Metal Division manufactures steel casting and stamping products. To date, it has accomplished 228 projects.