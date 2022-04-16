Stainless Steel Continuous/Piano Hinges for Heavy Panels Now Available from FDB Panel Fittings

Now available from the FDB Online store are their stainless steel continuous/piano hinges in 1800mm lengths with 30 mm and 25 mm widths to provide full height support for heavy panels. Because they are fixed along the whole length of a door, they augment the rigidity of large panels and distribute the weight evenly into the frame while providing additional security, owing to their tamper-proof design.

These hinges are especially suitable for simple sheet panels and can be particularly effective on top edges of large flaps, doors and access panels. Other applications include narrow high trafficked areas where their low profile can aid space-saving and a smooth finished aesthetic. AISI 304 construction confers excellent strength and corrosion resistance for ease of use and long service life.