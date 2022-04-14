Health and Wisdom Topical Magnesium Brand Continues With Retail Expansion in U.S

Health and Wisdom, which recently introduced its topical Magnesium product line to some of the most sought-after retail chains in the country, is continuing its plan to expand retail distribution in the U.S.

“We had private meetings with buyers from many of the major retailers in the country,” said Laura Collinwood, President of Health and Wisdom in Missouri. “Our team had the opportunity to pitch our topical Magnesium products to dozens of retail buyers who came to the ECRM event in March to find new brands for their customers.”

Although Health and Wisdom is looking to expand its retail distribution network, the 20-year-old company has already been a leader in topical Magnesium products.

“We want to expand the number of retail chains that carry our products, and we are already in over 1,000 health and wellness stores throughout the country,” Collinwood said, adding that consumers can find its products in Whole Foods Markets, iHerb, Virventures, Amazon, and Walmart.com, to name a few.”

Collinwood said the five-day event gave Health and Wisdom the chance to meet with even more retail chains, which may want to offer its products to their customers.

Retailers will be able to choose from a variety of topical Magnesium products, including:

Magnesium Oil USP: Purified, full-strength liquid Magnesium chloride.

Magnesium Oil USP with Aloe Vera: Purified, full-strength Magnesium chloride with Aloe Vera, one of nature’s finest moisturizers.

Magnesium Gel: Less concentrated, Magnesium Gel provides the benefits of purified Magnesium chloride formulated with seaweed extract for people with sensitive skin.

Magnesium Gel with Aloe Vera: The same gentle formula as Magnesium Gel with the added softening and soothing benefits of Aloe Vera.

Magnesium Bath Crystals: Highly concentrated Magnesium Chloride in a crystal form that you can add to bath water or foot soaks.

Hand-Made Magnesium Bar Soap: Available in three refreshing scents—Lavender, Rosemary/Peppermint, and Citrus.

“Now that we have met with the buyers at the ECRM event, we will follow up with the retailers who expressed interest in our topical Magnesium products,” Collinwood said. “We are excited to provide buyers with additional information about our topical magnesium products, how they support a healthy lifestyle, and how these products will add value to their body care offerings.”

To purchase Health and Wisdom Magnesium products, visit Walmart.com, Amazon.com, OneLavi.com, iHerb.com, and health-and-wisdom.com.

About Health and Wisdom

Health and Wisdom is a unique and innovative company whose specialization in Magnesium products and herbal formulas has transformed many people’s lives. Since 2000, Health and Wisdom has gained a reputation for excellent service and commitment to customer satisfaction worldwide as the first to provide topical Magnesium to the public.