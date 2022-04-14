Following Two Year Pause, L-Tron Celebrates Successful Return of ESLETS Conference

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – April 12, 2022 – PRLog — The L-Tron team was pleased to return to the 2022 Empire State Law Enforcement Traffic Safety (ESLETS) Conference for an eighth year. Typically an annual event, the conference was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19 concerns. This year, the two-day conference took place from April 6-7 at the Hilton DoubleTree in Syracuse, NY. The L-Tron team is proud to sponsor and support this event. Team members enjoyed reconnecting with Law Enforcement from throughout the state, as well as meeting many new Officers.

The 2022 Conference was presented by the New York State Police to encourage cooperation between public safety agencies throughout the state. ESLETS provides training, skills, and knowledge on best practices in traffic safety. As a proud supporter of the Thin Blue Line, L-Tron sponsors ESLETS and other educational events for Officers nationwide.

“For our team, it was impactful to hear how the ESLETS Conference works to encourage interagency cooperation across the state,” says Julianne Pangal of L-Tron. “We heard from multiple departments that they are interested in sharing equipment to save on costs. Other agencies explained how they had received recommendations about new equipment to look into. New York State Law Enforcement has each other’s backs!”

At this year’s conference, L-Tron featured the 4910LR Driver’s License Reader and OSCR360 for Crime and Crash Scene Investigation (https://www.L- Tron.com/OSCR360). Both technologies are built from the voice of Law Enforcement – designed with Officer input and feedback. L-Tron solutions seek to increase efficiency and safety on the job, with the end goal of protecting our communities.

The 4910LR scans driver’s licenses on the roadside for fast, easy, and error-free electronic ticketing and accident reporting. OSCR360 allows investigators to capture crash/crime scenes within minutes (including cramped vehicle interiors) and organize critical evidence using a visual approach. Then, OSCR360 is used to achieve convictions by thoroughly presenting the facts of the case in the courtroom. Public safety agencies across the country are using OSCR for homicide investigations, crash scene investigations, unattended deaths, burglaries, fire scenes, search warrants, environmental conservation, incident pre-planning, and investigator training.

Throughout the conference, the L-Tron team enjoyed catching up with current customers, hearing stories from the field, answering product questions, and fielding interest in L-Tron’s other Law Enforcement products. The team discovered that word of mouth travels quickly, as there were several agencies who shared that they had heard rave reviews about OSCR360 and the 4910LR from other departments. There were also agencies who had heard about OSCR360 from their investigations unit and expressed interest in expanding OSCR into other areas – such as their crash/traffic safety unit.