Alfa Chemistry Announces to Optimize Its Supply of MOF Chemicals

As one of the components constituting Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOFs), the design of MOF linkers is of critical importance. The optimal choice of MOFs linkers size, geometry, and connectivity can create diverse structures and topologies, which can aid in the quest to design MOFs with higher performance. At present, Alfa Chemistry is capable of supplying carboxylic MOFs linkers, nitrogen MOFs linkers, phosphorous MOFs linkers, sulfonic acid MOFs linkers, halogen MOFs linkers, hydroxy MOFs linkers and others.





As the raw materials of COFs, COFs linkers are vital to the construction of COFs. At present, Alfa Chemistry provides different types of COFs linkers, including aldehyde COFs linkers, amido COFs linkers, nitro COFs linkers, boric COFs linkers, halogen COFs linkers, hydroxy COFs linkers, cyan COFs linkers and others.





Being an intriguing class of hybrid materials, MOF chemicals are quite advantageous in terms of their high specific surface area, tunable porous structure, and abundant coordination-unsaturated metal sites. Alfa Chemistry offers a rich collection of MOFs. There are Fe-MOFs, Cu-MOFs, Al-MOFs, Zr-MOFs, Zn-MOFs, Ti-MOFs, Co-MOFs and Cr-MOFs as classified by metals, and there are MIL series MOFs, PCN series MOFs, CPL series MOFs, UIO series MOFs, ZIF series MOFs and IRMOF series MOFs as classified by crystal forms.





COFs uniquely combine crystallinity and organic functionality, which makes them promising for use in the fields of gas storage and separation, catalysis, optoelectronics, sensing, small molecules adsorption and drug delivery. Alfa Chemistry offers all kinds of COFs materials and related technical advice and services.





