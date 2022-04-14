ActivTrades partners with Conv.rs to strengthen client engagement with omnichannel offerings



The new partnership will allow ActivTrades to better engage with its clients. It gives traders the ability to reach an ActivTrades representative directly from their messaging application of choice like WhatsApp, Telegram, or Facebook Messenger.





Alessandro Gho, Director of ActivTrades said: Being able to respond in a timely manner is what could set any business apart from the competition. We live in times when conversations are digitalized, and harnessing that power gives us the opportunity to communicate with our clients more effectively. Conv.rs will allow us not only to improve how we talk to customers, but also boost their engagement with our brand.





He added, We were looking for an easy to implement, no-code business application, and Conv.rs was the right choice. We are thrilled by the possibility to reach more customers, faster and in a more efficient manner. Conv.rs its chat solutions gave us an unprecedented advantage.





Enis Mehmet, CCO of Conv.rs, further commented, With ActivTrades having multiple locations that service different languages, we needed to work closely with the team to properly map out their specific needs. Thankfully, they were a joy to work with, and hand-in-hand with the Conv.rs technology, we were able to deploy it easily. ActivTrades can now meet their clients where they are, no matter where they are.





About ActivTrades



ActivTrades is an award-winning, multi-asset global forex broker founded in 2001, offering a wide range of financial products including over 1000 CFD and Spread Betting instruments across Forex, Indices, Shares, Commodities, Financials, and ETFs.





Headquartered in the heart of London together with offices in Milan, Nassau, Sofia, and Luxembourg, the company delivers exceptional trading conditions and outstanding support to our loyal customers in more than 140 countries.





The brokerage offers the worlds most popular trading platform: MetaTrader, enhanced with Smart Tools developed exclusively for our customers as well as our own ActivTrader  an intuitive and fully-featured platform designed for all levels of trading experience and available on desktop, smartphone, and tablet.





ActivTrades is regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF), and Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB).





About Conv.rs



Conv.rs was built by fintech veterans who wanted to offer a messaging solution that allows brands to engage with their clients as efficiently and as smartly as possible. It has offices in the US and UK, with a growing team in Asia.





The omnichannel solution currently integrates web chat, WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook Messenger, and LINE, with more channels to be added soon. All of this can be accessed in one dashboard that is GDPR compliant.





Clients that continuously trust Conv.rs range from the Forex and CFD industries to neobanking, and online gaming.





Media relations contact





Kristiyan Antonov



Public Relations Manager



Phone: +359 2 4934319



Email: kantonov ( @ ) activtrades dot com

###