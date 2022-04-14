Dementia Specialist Celebrates New Book By GIVING It Away



Author E. Jane Wyatt has released her second book in the Caregiver 10 Minute Guides series, titled Communicating with Love: Creating Joyful Conversations with Memory and Elder Care Residents. It is a practical guide teaching techniques enhancing conversations with Alzheimers or other forms of dementia individuals.





The book provides simple steps to turn a frustrating experience into a fulfilling visit. From how to deal with those nerve-wracking repetitive questions to therapeutic fibbing, readers will learn to listen with their hearts, laugh together, and discover how to stay connected to a memory-impaired loved one.





It is hard to visit someone who doesnt remember the visitor, themselves, or anything in the past. Visits can leave the visitors feeling guilty and reluctant to visit again.





But it doesnt have to be that way! This book will teach how to create joyful conversations with the memory impaired that will not only brighten their day, but inspire the visitor to visit more often and with greater satisfaction for both.





Jane is also the author and editor of the Internet Resource Guide for Dementia Caregivers. This is a free downloadable digest of vetted websites, podcasts, blogs, and virtual support groups providing information at no charge. Monthly updates are issued when new noteworthy resources are discovered. The download is available at www.Caregiver10MinuteGuides.com.





About the Author



A Licensed Professional Counselor and former hospice educator, E. Jane Wyatt has always focused on the challenges faced by caregivers. Yet it was when she became the primary caregiver for her mother, dealing with progressive dementia, Jane discovered she was aware of only the tip of the iceberg regarding the issues of dementia caregivers. Following her mothers passing in 2020 Jane felt a personal calling to support and make knowledge easily accessible. She published her first book, Visiting with Love: Productive Activities for Memory and Elder Care Residents in 2021. That book is an invaluable series of simple suggestions and actions for a mutually satisfying visit with people with dementia.

