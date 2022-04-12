Best Public Relations Web Sites to be Named by Web Marketing Association in 26th Annual WebAward Competition

The Web Marketing Association is looking for the best PR Websites in the world as part of their 26th annual international WebAward Competition for Web site development at the WebAward Web site. The WebAwards is the standards-defining competition that sets benchmarks for 96 industries, including advertising, PR and marketing web sites, based on the seven criteria of a successful Web site. The deadline for public relations web sites to enter to be judged is May 31, 2022.

“The public relations industry understands the importance of independent evaluation and third-party endorsements of their online efforts on behalf of their clients,” said William Rice, President of the Web Marketing Association. “Winning an independent award can provide PR firms with a newsworthy event to promote both externally to the public and internally to senior management.”

Web sites are judged on seven criteria including design, innovation, content, technology, interactivity, copy writing and ease of use. Each WebAward entry in the advertising category is judged against other advertising entries in its industry category and then against an overall standard of excellence.

All PR entrants benefit from receiving valuable feedback in terms of their specific scores compared against the average scores for their industry. They also may receive specific comments from the WebAward’s professional judging panel on their Web site development efforts.

Winners of a WebAward in the advertising and marketing categories will also receive:

· Handsome statue or certificate of achievement

· Increased visibility for their company

· Marketing opportunity to promote the company website to the media

· Links to your site from the highly ranked WebAward site to help SEO

· A highlight for your resume.

· Admiration of peers, friends and co-workers

Each year the Web Marketing Association names the Best Public Relations Website based on the scores submitted by the competition judges.

Here are the past Best Public Relations websites include:

2021 – Digital Authority Partners for GREENTARGET

2020 – PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero), tbk. for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Corporate Website 2020

2019 – Fish Consulting for Fish Consulting Company Website

2018 – Fish Consulting for Fish Consulting Company Website

2017 – Fish Consulting for Fish Consulting Company Website

2016 – INK for PR In a Different Light

2015 – Allstate Corporate Relations for Allstate Bringing Good to Life

2014 – Waggener Edstrom Communications for Microsoft: Life in the Digital Crosshairs

2013 – BGT Partners for Brad Meltzer Website Redesign

2012 – LeapFrog Interactive for We THRIVE! Hamilton County Public Health

2011 – Finn Digital with Briggs & Stratton Corporation and Littlewood, Inc. for Briggs & Stratton Yard Smarts Yard Care Intervention

2010 – Rachel Meranus for PR Newswire’s Optimized News Platform: Speed, Content & Connectivity

2009 – BGT Partners for Sony CES 2009 Virtual Press Kit

2008 – frog design for GE Corporate Web Site

2007 – Wirestone, LLC for Official Site of Dan Wheldon

2006 – PRWeb for PRWeb.com

2005 – Peter A Mayer Advertising for Community Coffee History Site

2004 – Cisco Corporate PR for News@Cisco: Innovating Cisco’s Corporate Press Room

2003 – Weber Shandwick Web Relations and Benjamin | Irvine, on behalf of Toshiba for Toshiba Tablet PC Launch

The WebAward Public Relations category is sponsored by PR.com

Recent winners of the Best Marketing Web site include:

2021 – VIA Studio for VIA STUDIO WEBSITE

2020 – Web Marketing & Design, Lenovo for Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold

2019 – 90 Degree Design for 90 Degree Design Website

2018 – mStoner, Inc. for mStoner, Inc. Website Redesign

2017 – Pico Group for Total Brand Activation

2016 – Ferrero – Tic Tac for Tic Tac Minions Sweepstakes Website

2015 – BETC/BETC Digital for The interactive form

2014 – R2integrated for R2integrated Website

2013 – WebbMason for Rebranding for Interactive Success: WebbMason

2012 – UrbanDaddy for UrbanDaddy + Herradura Mixology Battle Royale (Best of Show winner 2012)

2011 – IQ for The Wizarding World of Harry Potter

2010 – Physicians Interactive for Physicians Interactive Corporate Website

2009 – Arc Worldwide for Leo Burnett’s Big Black Pencil Goes Global

2008 – TYS Creative for Ensemble HD Home Cinema System by Epson

2007 – Hanson Dodge Lime for Product Launch

2006 – Rare Method for Silvertip Resort

2005 – Nurun | Ant Farm for Nurun | Ant Farm Interactive Website Interactive

2004 – Vérité, Inc. for Symantec Client Security 2.0 Channel Launch Kit

2003 – Zugara for The Getaway

2002 – Disc Marketing, Inc. for Disc Marketing Corporate Website

PR and Advertising-related Websites can be entered into consideration for the 2022 Best Public Relations Website and other advertising related WebAwards at the WebAward Website.

The 2022 WebAwards are sponsored by the following leading organizations: PR.com, iContact, and Webmaster Radio. The Web Marketing Association thanks these companies for their commitment to the entire online marketing community.

About the WebAwards

The Web Marketing Association was founded in 1997 to help define the standard of excellence for online marketing. Our internationally known award programs, such as WebAward Competition for Website Development, Internet Advertising Competition and the MobileWebAwards, recognize the people and organizations responsible for developing the most effective online marketing programs on the Internet today. Entrants benefit from assessment of their marketing efforts by a professional judging panel and the marketing opportunities presented by being recognized as an award-winning web developer.