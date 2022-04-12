Biolexis Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentation at AACR 2022 Annual Meeting

Biolexis Therapeutics Inc., a leader in bio-tech research and creator of the FIELDS™ process, today announced that data highlighting an orally available, CDK9 selective small molecule inhibitor showing promise in n-Myc-driven neuroendocrine prostate cancers (NEPC) was presented in a poster at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022, which is taking place both virtually and in-person at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans from April 8-13, 2022.

Dr. Vankayalapati said of the data, “We are excited to have found a way to promote degradation in neuroendocrine prostate cancer cells and hope that this will lead to the first targeted treatment for those who are not responders to current treatment, particularly mCRPC.”

Poster Title: Orally available, CDK9 Selective, Small Molecule Inhibitor that shows promise in N-MYC-Driven Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancers (NEPC)

Session Title: Late-Breaking Research: Molecular/Cellular Biology and Genetics 2

Abstract Number: 8097

About Biolexis Therapeutics Inc.

Screening each FIELDS™ fragment against a curated protein target library has resulted in 600K real/empirical data points and scaffold-like compounds that can be used to design new drug candidates and to accelerate the discovery process.

Our empirically rich FIELDS™ technology is rapidly creating, discovering, and developing novel pre-clinical to clinical stage agents. Our modern chemical biology approach coupled with our advanced machine learning and AI-backed platform accelerates discoveries by mapping hot-spots, computing ligand properties and building accurate empirical models which translate into active, safe, and efficacious novel chemical entities (NCEs) of future medicines.

Biolexis was founded by Dr. Hari Vankayalapati and Dr. David J. Bearss, both experienced pharmaceutical entrepreneurs whose combined careers include 9 companies founded, 17 compounds that have entered clinical trials, 150+ publications and 100+ patents issued or pending. Our focus is on the development of FIELDS™ for the purpose of both licensing the technology to external parties and continuing to develop its internal portfolio of products.