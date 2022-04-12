Hong Kong – Senior Counsel appointed

Senior Counsel appointed ************************



The Chief Justice of the Court of Final Appeal, Mr Andrew Cheung Kui-nung, is pleased to announce today (April 12) the appointment of five Senior Counsel of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. They are:





Ms Mairéad Mary Rattigan



Mr Johnny Ma Ka-chun



Ms Sara Tong See-pui



Mr Tony Li Chung-yin



Mr Victor Howard Joffe





The appointments are made by the Chief Justice under section 31A of the Legal Practitioners Ordinance.





The appointments will take effect from the date of the Instrument of Appointment, which will be executed on June 11, 2022, when, subject to the prevailing public health situation, the ceremonial proceedings are to take place at 10am in the Court of Final Appeal.





Special seating arrangements will be made for ceremonial proceedings having regard to the limited capacity of the venue and the need for social distancing.





The biographical notes of the newly appointed Senior Counsel are as follows:





Ms Mairéad Mary Rattigan





Ms Mairéad Mary Rattigan, aged 56, obtained a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of London. She was admitted to the Bar of England and Wales (Inner Temple) in 1989 and to the Hong Kong Bar in 1990. She specialises in family law.





Mr Johnny Ma Ka-chun





Mr Johnny Ma Ka-chun, aged 45, obtained a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Hong Kong and a Bachelor of Civil Law degree from the University of Oxford. He was admitted to the Hong Kong Bar in 1999. He has a general civil practice, focusing on probate and constitutional and administrative law matters.





Ms Sara Tong See-pui





Ms Sara Tong See-pui, aged 46, obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Law from the University of Cambridge. She was admitted to the Hong Kong Bar in 2003. Apart from her general civil practice covering commercial, company and probate work, she is also regularly instructed in professional disciplinary and securities regulatory matters.





Mr Tony Li Chung-yin





Mr Tony Li Chung-yin, aged 43, obtained a Bachelor of Laws degree and a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of New South Wales. He was admitted to the Hong Kong Bar in 2004. He specialises in criminal trial and appeal work.





Mr Victor Howard Joffe





Mr Victor Howard Joffe, aged 70, obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree, a Bachelor of Laws degree and a Master of Arts degree from the University of Cambridge. He was admitted to the Bar of England and Wales (Middle Temple) in 1975, to the New York State Bar in 1998, to the Inner Bar of England and Wales (Queen’s Counsel) in 2001, to the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court in 2005, and to the Hong Kong Bar in 2011. He specialises in commercial and company litigation.