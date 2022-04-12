Best Advertising Web Sites to be Named by Web Marketing Association in 26th Annual WebAward Competition

The Web Marketing Association is looking for the best advertising Websites in the world as part of their 26th annual international WebAward Competition for Web site development at the WebAward Web site. The WebAwards is the standards-defining competition that sets benchmarks for 96 industries, including advertising, design and marketing web sites, based on the seven criteria of a successful Web site. The deadline for advertising web sites to enter to be judged is May 31, 2022.

“The advertising industry is very competitive when it comes to Web development and companies can benefit from the independent evaluation of their online efforts,” said William Rice, President of the Web Marketing Association. “Advertising websites need to balance their wish to show off creativity and capability via their web design with the equally important need to inform prospects and clients.” Increasingly awards have been added to new business pitches to demonstrate third party validation of skills and to increase creative credibility to prospective clients.

All advertising entrants benefit from receiving valuable feedback in terms of their specific scores compared against the average scores for their industry. They also may receive specific comments from the WebAward’s professional judging panel on their Web site development efforts.

Winners of a WebAward in the advertising and marketing categories will also receive:

· Handsome statue or certificate of achievement

· Increased visibility for their company

· Marketing opportunity to promote the company website to the media

· Links to your site from the highly ranked WebAward site to help SEO

· A highlight for your resume.

· Admiration of peers, friends and co-workers

Each year the Web Marketing Association names the Best Advertising Website and Best Marketing Website based on the scores submitted by the competition judges.

Recent winners of the Best Advertising Web Site include:

2020 – Independent Creative Agency for &UGO

2019 – Mightily for Mightily Website

2018 – IQ Agency for IQ Agency Website

2017 – Patients & Purpose for Patients & Purpose Website

2016 – TMP Worldwide for TMP Worldwide Website

2015 – MediaMath for Marketing’s Big Moment

2014 – The Engine is Red for The Engine is Red Website

2013 – LIQWID for LIQWID

2012 – Venables Bell & Partners for Slim Jim’s Center for Spice Loss

2011 – Corey McPherson Nash for Corey McPherson Nash Website

2010 – Metia for Mass Effect 2 Silverlight Campaign

2009 – Red Square Agency for the Red Square Agency Website

2008 – Sharpe Partners for the Burns Group Website.

2007 – SpotRunner for SpotRunner Website

2006 – SpotRunner for SpotRunner Website

2005 – Young & Rubicam Brands/Wunderman, Detroit for Meet the Lucky Ones

2004 – Hanon McKendry/The Brand Consultants for Lake Effect Website

2004 – Oasis for Toyota Scion

2003 – Google for Google AdWords

2002 – Fusebox, Inc for JCDecaux Airport US

Recent winners of the Best Design Web site include:

2021 – Rare Bird, Inc. for MAYER FABRICS

2020 – Logitech for START A FOLLOWING

2019 – Ideas On Purpose for Ideas On Purpose Website

2018 – Websolute S.p.A. for Giorgetti

2017 – One Mark for One Mark Website

2016 – Torchbox for Museum of London

2014 – Ideas On Purpose for United Technologies Corporation Web Site

2013 – SapientNitro for Palms.com Redesign

2012 – Valtech for Normann Copenhagen

2011 – Activeark for Marimekko.com

2010 – H2O Associates for Tom Hoch Design Web site

2009 – Tribal DDB Worldwide for Warehouse 13

2008 – Azavar Technologies for Justyna Collections Catalog

2007 – Walt Disney Internet Group for Disney.com / Disney XD

2006 – Publicis Net for Experience Wonder You

2005 – R/GA for Nokia Nseries Sitelet

2004 – Gigapixel Creative for Gigapixel Creative, Inc.

2003 – Arnold Worldwide for The Touareg

2002 – PriceWeber, Inc. for Canadian Mist web site

Recent winners of the Best Marketing Web site include:

2021 – VIA Studio for VIA STUDIO WEBSITE

2020 – Web Marketing & Design, Lenovo for LENOVO THINKPAD X1 FOLD

2019 – 90 Degree Design for 90 Degree Design Website

2018 – mStoner, Inc.for mStoner, Inc. Website Redesign

2017 – Pico Group for Total Brand Activation

2016 – Ferrero-Tic Tac for Tic Tac Minions Sweepstakes Website

2014 – R2integrated for R2integrated Website

2013 – WebbMason for Rebranding for Interactive Success: WebbMason

2012 – UrbanDaddy for UrbanDaddy + Herradura Mixology Battle Royale (which also won Best of Show 2012)

2011 – IQ for The Wizarding World of Harry Potter

2010 – Physicians Interactive for Physicians Interactive Corporate Website

2009 – Arc Worldwide for Leo Burnett’s Big Black Pencil Goes Global

2008 – TYS Creative for Ensemble HD Home Cinema System by Epson

2007 – Hanson Dodge Lime for Product Launch

2006 – Rare Method for Silvertip Resort

2005 – Nurun | Ant Farm for Nurun | Ant Farm Interactive Website Interactive

2004 – Vérité, Inc. for Symantec Client Security 2.0 Channel Launch Kit

2003 – Zugara for The Getaway

2002 – Disc Marketing, Inc. for Disc Marketing Corporate Website

Advertising and Marketing Websites can be entered into consideration for the 2022 Best Advertising Website and other related WebAwards at the WebAward Website.

The 2022 WebAwards are sponsored by the following leading organizations: PR.com, iContact, and Webmaster Radio. The Web Marketing Association thanks these companies for their commitment to the entire online marketing community.

About the WebAwards

The Web Marketing Association was founded in 1997 to help define the standard of excellence for online marketing. Our internationally known award programs, such as WebAward Competition for Website Development, Internet Advertising Competition and the MobileWebAwards, recognize the people and organizations responsible for developing the most effective online marketing programs on the Internet today. Entrants benefit from assessment of their marketing efforts by a professional judging panel and the marketing opportunities presented by being recognized as an award-winning web developer.