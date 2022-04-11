NOOL DeFi Ecosystem Token Announces Liquidity Lock Period With Smart Contract Plans



All NOOL assets are locked and allocated automatically. Essentially, the community drives the ecosystem. What happens in the automatic protocol is that every transaction sees a 5% LP growth. From the total gathered, the system distributes 5% among token holders. It is in such a way that just by having coins in your wallet, you can earn passively.





Since the system distributes the profits automatically, you can bet that the coin price will increase. On the other hand, the 5% from each transaction ensures an increase in the lower bound of the coin price.





According to the whitepaper, the plan set is to buy their token through exchanges. After the purchase, they will then proceed to burn them. Initially, NOOL Token created one quadrillion coins and burned 40% during the swap.

###