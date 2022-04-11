Jeff Jackson appointed managing shareholder of respected accounting and advisory firm Sol Schwartz and Associates



Jeff Albrecht, CPA, while transferring managing partner duties he has handled for 20 years to Jackson, continues to service a wide range of clients in all areas of tax, including individual, corporate and partnerships.





This is an exciting time to take on the responsibilities of the managing partner as our industry is in the midst of rapid change, Jackson said. Its also humbling. Jeff Albrecht was only the second managing partner in the firms 42-year history, following our founder, Sol Schwartz. They led the firm to where it is today  recognized for its substantial expertise and world-class service  and we are blessed with an outstanding team of professionals eager to advance that legacy.





Jackson relies on his business and investment experience to guide his clients through complex issues, particularly in working with high-net-worth individuals, their families, and closely-held businesses, who call on his expertise in sophisticated tax planning matters. He is an active member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants, and the San Antonio Estate Planners Council, where he has served as president. He holds a BBA in accounting from St. Edwards University in Austin.





In addition to our highly accomplished shareholders, Jeff Jackson will absolutely do an excellent job of leading our firm into the future, Albrecht said. For my part, I am excited to continue serving our clients and helping develop the next generation of the firms professional team. Continuity is a major reason our firm has thrived and grown for so many years, and that continuity will continue forward.





The firm also has promoted Joel Griffith, CPA, to shareholder. Griffith previously was a senior tax manager.





Sol Schwartz & Associates provides domestic and international tax, assurance and audit, litigation and forensic support, business consulting and general business services to clients throughout the San Antonio region, Texas and the United States. The firms diverse roster of clients ranges from closely held businesses to estates and trusts, construction and real estate, healthcare, international businesses, hospitality and the legal industry, among many others. Sol Schwartz, CPA, founded the firm in 1980 in San Antonio.





The firm is recognized as among the best companies to work for in San Antonio by the San Antonio Business Journal and as among the best places to work in Texas by the Texas Association of Business and the Society of Human Resource Management.





Learn more at www.SSAcpa.com

###