Fine Art Shippers Will Be Delivering Artworks to the Dallas Art Fair

The reputable art logistics company Fine Art Shippers will be able to assist everyone who needs to ship their artworks from New York City to Dallas. The upcoming art shuttle is scheduled to leave on April 15, so potential clients must contact the company or request a free shipping quote online as soon as possible. Moreover, it is a great opportunity not only to ship artworks to the Dallas Art Fair but also to deliver precious art pieces to the city of Dallas and its neighboring areas.

The Dallas Art Fair is one of the most valued art events in Texas, attended by thousands of people from around the world. Over the years, it has transformed into a significant cultural landmark. On April 21, the event will return in full swing after the reduced fair in November 2021. This year, the art show will feature a rich selection of contemporary and modern artworks by the leading national and international galleries. Art shipping services will mostly be useful for galleries and artists who will be presenting their works at the show. The Dallas Art Fair will end on April 24.

All the shipping services of Fine Art Shippers are well-planed and designed to fit the most pressing deadlines. To deliver artworks to Dallas, the company will use a professionally equipped and safe truck. The expert team is also known for being an onsite shipper at the Palm Beach Show 2022. Besides, the company was the official sponsor of Asian Art in London in 2021.

If there are any questions, one should reach out to the logistics specialists via email/phone or by requesting a free shipping quote online. People shouldn’t lose a chance to ship their unique works of art with the help of a highly reputed company qualified to protect even the most fragile artworks, from contemporary paintings to antique icons, during transportation.

