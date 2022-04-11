FlipBuilder Lets Users Convert PDF to Flipbook Free

Flipbooks are the current trend in digital publications. They’re attractive, engaging, and offer a more realistic reading experience than printed or PDF publications. Still, there are those who are yet to be convinced of their value. With FlipBuilder, such persons can give flipbooks a try by converting a PDF to flipbook free. FlipBuilder gives them the opportunity to explore the features and benefits of flipbooks without committing to a paid plan they’re not sure they’ll want. The software is available for use on both Windows and MAC.

FlipBuilder converts PDF to flipbook free at the highest speed. Users don’t need to know any code; they simply upload their PDF and a single click automatically converts it. Flipbooks are ideal for many different types of publications. Educational and training material, magazines, catalogs, brochures, and more can benefit from the interactive nature of flipbooks.

Another advantage of using FlipBuilder to convert PDF to flipbook free is the availability of premade templates. These take the guesswork out of the creation process, especially for beginners. They can simply choose a layout to meet their needs and customize it to match their image. There are also plenty of built-in themes and scenes to enhance the flipbook’s appearance.

Users can publish their flipbooks in various formats after they convert PDF to flipbook free. Available formats include HTML, EXE, APP, APK, and plugins including WordPress. Then, they can share the flipbooks both online and offline to their target audiences using links, Android, and iOS apps, or embedding them in websites, blogs, and learning management systems.

Using FlipBuilder’s software to convert PDF to flipbook free means readers get a more responsive flipbook, regardless of what device they use. FlipBuilder optimizes flipbooks for viewing and navigation on browsers, smartphones, or tablets. Plus, readers don’t need to download any software to read the flipbooks; they just click the link of the flipbook to begin reading. They can also share the flipbooks easily with social share.

“We thought it was important to allow people to convert PDF to flipbook free so they’d understand the value of flipbooks,” says Alice Lee, Marketing of FlipBuilder.

For further details about converting PDF to flipbook free, please visit FlipBuilder.

About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is an innovative and professional digital publishing platform, providing best solution to convert static PDF files into wonderful online flipbook. From design to delivery, we focus on simplicity in use and power in function. Unlike traditional printed publications based on paper, you can create an online elegant digital magazine within several steps.