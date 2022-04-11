Hip-Hop Star 0luxure to release full album



n0 lust, the album, will feature many of 0luxure’s hits along with some new and exciting musical gems; its release is much awaited and follows up on previous hip-hop radio hits, such as this summer’s much acclaimed hip-hop single BURB3RRY, which quickly garnered 3 million plays via SoundCloud (https://soundcloud.com/0luxure). While 0luxure’s planned July release is sure to bring the heat for this coming winter, his musical style, delivery and sound – its defining characteristics, will remain the same, much to the delight of his fans. For new listeners, his music is often described as: “It’s like I’m in a dream, a sonic melting pot of sorts… every beat and lyric is pure hip-hop fiyah; that’s my type of vibe!” or the classic: “His sound is a whole vibe, and I’m cruising with it everywhere I go!” It is undeniable, 0luxure’s rap style is an intoxicating vibe that’s converting many first time listeners into loyal fans.





n0 lust is 0luxure’s self proclaimed hip-hop album, it is based off his name – 0luxure, and will be sure to deliver an 8-10 parade of non-stop rap hits. In a fast changing music world, filled with a multitude of genres and short lived scenes, it is hard for artists to stand out; but 0luxure is not constrained by these musical walls, the phenomenal hip-hop star has kicked them all down by being a truly versatile artist, a product of his appreciation for a multitude of genres and artists such as: XXXTENTACION, Nirvana, The Notorious B.I.G., Papa Roach, Juice WRLD, Trippie Redd, Playboi Carti and many others. And, this is all complemented by his incredible vocal range and lyrical dexterity. His forthcoming hip-hop album “n0 lust” is sure to showcase these influences further and build on previous classic hip-hop hits such as Unfaithful, Black Ops, and Luv u / Hate u (ft. 2kDestiny). In this vein, “n0 lust” represents something that will feel entirely fresh, and like his creator, 0luxure, it will be the next wave, the next generation in rap music.





With some many hits and versatile appeal, 0luxure, the Australian hip-hop sensation, is ten steps ahead of the competition; he is more diverse, always evolving, and as a result more exciting. “n0 lust” will certainly be thrilling to listen to and it is sure to reverberate in places far beyond Australia, and while we can hardly wait for its July release, we can always enjoy 0luxure’s impressive list of rap singles, currently available via SoundCloud, Apple Music, Spotify, and other online music platforms.





