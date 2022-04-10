More Replications. Faster Machining. RAKU® TOOL WB-1258 for Pattern & Mold Making.

RAMPF Group, Inc. is presenting its extremely abrasion-resistant polyurethane board RAKU® TOOL WB-1258 for the manufacture of core boxes and pattern plates at Cast Expo 2022 in Columbus, OH, from April 23 to 26 – Booth 2434.

Kyle Wohler, Sales Manager at RAMPF Group, Inc. – “RAKU® TOOL WB-1258 outperforms all other plastics in the pattern and mold industry. The polyurethane board was developed in partnership with foundry shops all over the world, resulting in an extremely abrasion-resistant material that produces more than 100,000 replications and machines 40 percent faster than its competitor products.”

RAKU® TOOL WB-1258 features

– Excellent dimensional stability and accuracy

– Homogeneous surface

– High impact strength

– Good edge strength

– Excellent resistance to chemicals with no swelling

– Minimal sand adhesion

The key advantages of RAKU® TOOL WB-1258 are

– Fast and high-precision production of models via direct milling from CAD data

– Easy to process, changes can be easily made

– Limited handling of liquid systems (adhesive)

– Cost savings in comparison to metal or face cast pattern plates

– Low weight

One of the many companies that use RAKU® TOOL WB-1258 is Neenah Foundry, headquartered in Neenah, WI. It is the largest independent foundry in the US and a specialist manufacturer and provider of highly engineered, structural, and sustainable solutions for a variety of infrastructure and industrial end-market customers.

Gary Verbeten, Manager Pattern Operation at Neenah Foundry, says “The WB-1258 machines more accurately, it’s smooth and polishes better, it’s more durable, and wears really well. Overall, I would pay more money for a product that will significantly shorten lead times along with labor hours and costs. There is little to no clean up necessary when the pattern or core box comes off of the mill.”

Find out more about RAMPF’s encompassing product range for pattern and mold making at Cast Expo 2022 in Columbus, OH, from April 23 to 26 – Booth 2434!