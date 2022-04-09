Hong Kong – Support for the self-employed/freelance film practitioners under sixth round of AEF

Support for the self-employed/freelance film practitioners under sixth round of AEF ***********************************************************************************



The Self-employed/Freelance Film Practitioners Subsidy Scheme under the sixth round of the Anti-epidemic Fund (AEF) will provide a one-off financial assistance of $10,000 to each eligible applicant whose main occupation is a self-employed/freelance film practitioner.







“The pandemic and various social distancing measures have seriously affected normal film productions. Film practitioners, in particular those self-employed and freelancers, are hard hit. The financial assistance will help practitioners whose main occupations are self-employed/freelancers with the film industry tide over this challenging period and assist the sector to retain talent.” a spokesman for the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau (CEDB) said.







CEDB has partnered with the Federation of Hong Kong Filmmakers (FHKF) to process applications and disburse subsidies. The Scheme will provide financial assistance to eligible self-employed/freelance film practitioners who have participated in the production of at least one Hong Kong film in the past two years, i.e. from April 2020 to March 2022. Full-time staff employed by film companies, full-time students and those who have benefitted from any other subsidy schemes under the sixth round of AEF are not eligible for the Scheme.







Self-employed/freelance film practitioners may send their applications to FHKF from April 12 until May 3. For scheme details and application form, please visit FHKF’s website (www.hkfilmmakers.com.hk).

