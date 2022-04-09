Canada – Media Advisory – Regina, Saskatchewan

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, will deliver remarks on the growth of the green economy in Regina.

Regina, Saskatchewan, April 11, 2022—The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, will deliver remarks on the growth of the green economy in Regina.

Following his remarks, Minister Hussen will be available to answer questions from the media.

Date: Monday, April 11, 2022

Time: 11:00 a.m. CST

Location: Victoria Park

1955 Smith Street

Regina, Saskatchewan

Arevig Afarian

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

arevig.afarian@infc.gc.ca