Regina, Saskatchewan, April 11, 2022—The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, will deliver remarks on the growth of the green economy in Regina.
Following his remarks, Minister Hussen will be available to answer questions from the media.
Date: Monday, April 11, 2022
Time: 11:00 a.m. CST
Location: Victoria Park
1955 Smith Street
Regina, Saskatchewan
Arevig Afarian
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion
arevig.afarian@infc.gc.ca