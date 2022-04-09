Happaning Shortlisted for Startup Awards National Series

Happaning, the only media platform that allows users to create, share and consume immersive stories using our ViiVid® (Multi-Vantage Video) technology has secured a finalist position in the “London & East of England Mobile & Emerging Technologies StartUp Category.”

The StartUp Awards National Series has been launched to recognise the booming startup scene across the UK which has accelerated since the pandemic began. In 2020, when most of the world was shutting down, more than 400,000 startups were set up in Britain, with similar increases seen in other European countries.

There was stiff competition with over 2,500 applications received in response to the Startup Awards National Series’ first-ever call for entries.

Ando Eniwuimide, CEO and Founder of Happaning says: “It is always an honour to be recognised for our work making media more collaborative, immersive and authentic.”

Supported nationally by BT, EY, Dell & Intel, the programme will celebrate the achievements of the amazing individuals across the UK who have turned an idea into an opportunity and taken the risk to launch a new product or service.

Co-founded by the team behind the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, the new series follows the success of the Wales StartUp Awards, after organisers recognised the exceptional potential in the startup scene across the other British regions.

Professor Dylan Jones-Evans OBE, the creator of the StartUp Awards National Series, said: “​​New firms are important for generating economic prosperity, employment opportunities and innovation. Since 2016, the Wales StartUp Awards have celebrated this amazing annual contribution to our economy by entrepreneurs and the impact they have on communities across the nation.

“Given the sheer volume of phenomenal startups we’ve heard from since then, as well as the huge post-pandemic shift in people’s desires to take their career in a new direction and set up a business against the odds, we felt it was the right time to take the programme nationwide. We’ve been blown away by the standard of entries in this first year and truly look forward to crowning the winners in June.”

For more information about Happaning visit www.happaning.com

Media Contact:

Joanna Steele – Chief Marketing Officer, Happaning

Email: joanna@happaning.com

For more information on the awards, please contact Sam at sam@paperclip-pr.co.uk or 07429 487 554 or Simon at simon@paperclip-pr.co.uk or 07894 151 206.

Happaning

Utlising Augmented Reality and video syncing, the ViiVid® (Multi-Vantage Video) Technology that underpins the Happaning platform lets viewers navigate video content between vantage points in real-time or retrospectively, allowing them to relive experiences like they were there. We are the only media platform that allows users to create, share and consume immersive stories using our technology.

StartUp Awards National Series

The StartUp Awards National Series is a collaboration between the founders of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards – an established programme nationally receiving over 5,000 applications annually – and the Wales Start-Up Awards, the only regional awards currently celebrating new businesses in the UK.

The StartUp Awards National Series will recognise the achievements of those amazing individuals who have had a great idea, spotted the opportunity and taken the risks to launch a new product or service.

Already established and thriving in Wales, the StartUp Awards National Series is now taking the passion and drive to celebrate new business and extending across the whole of the United Kingdom.