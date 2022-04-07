Jimi Tewe Hosts Exponential Networking Event In Atlanta

The Exponential Conference is a part of Jimi’s 22 city tour holding across various cities of America over the next 2 years.

Apart from the enlightening presentations given by Jimi, other speakers and panelists shared significant insights with those in attendance. The panelists were Wole Oluyemi; a senior executive with Google, Dr Jumoke Adedoyin; a Dental Specialist & Life Coach, Nneka Alexander, CEO, Brides by Nona and Sheri Oluyemi; an Employment Law Specialist.

Feedback from participants showed that they got a lot of value from the sessions and many of them confirmed that they were able to network with other working professionals and business owners at the event.

The next event will hold in Maryland in the month of May 2022.

About Jimi Tewe LLC

Jimi Tewe LLC provides Personal & People Transformation Coaching & Learning Solutions to individuals and corporate organizations seeking to achieve Exponential Results