Cosmos Medical Management Announced a New Setup at Texas for Insurance Credentialing Services



I spent 12 years learning about the pain points and problems that doctors face when trying to streamline their business processes for around medical billing, insurance providers, and patient care, said Renu Gattani





The Cosmos Insurance Credentialing Services follows a STEP-BY-STEP CREDENTIALING PROCESS for the PHYSICIANs. After strategizing and gathering the Information, they start filling and submitting the application online. One by one application is completed for CAQH, Medicare, Medicaid, Tricare as many other insurances company do not participate with CAQH. After the process of submitting the application is finishes, a continuous tracking goes on until all has been finalized. Even the payers agreements have to go through negotiations and reviews if needed. Finally, after the providers signature the process goes on smoothly. Cosmos also can directly access CAQH database for storing information of the provider which can later be used to obtain credentials directly during enrollment.





To learn more about Cosmoss updated Insurance Credentialing Services, contact: contact ( @ ) cosmos-med dot com or (866)289-7063 dot





About Cosmos Medical Management



Founded in 2007, Cosmos became the best solution providers for Medical Credentialing and Billing Service, helping healthcare organizations ensure compliance and mitigate risk. Cosmos has a single mission: Enable doctors to deliver the best care while maximizing their reimbursements by providing an end-to-end solution for medical billing, coding, credentialing, and management services.

