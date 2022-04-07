AURUS and AVTODOM dealership agreement signed, Architectural solutions for the future dealer center on Pulkovskoye Highway agreed



The first dealer center in St. Petersburg of a Russian luxury car brand will be located in the AVTODOM Pulkovo cluster on Pulkovskoye Highway. At the end of March 2022, the approval of the architectural design of the AURUS dealership building with an area of more than 650 sq. meters completed. AURUS AVTODOM St. Petersburg will become the brand’s largest gallery.





Last week the Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of St. Petersburg agreed on the architectural and urban planning solutions for the future AURUS AVTODOM dealer center on Pulkovskoye Highway. The AURUS AVTODOM project in St. Petersburg was initially a very important line of business for us. Now we are doing everything possible so that the construction of the new center does not go off schedule, despite the difficult economic situation in the country. The opening of the gallery will allow residents of St. Petersburg to be acquainted with luxury cars of domestic production this year. This is especially true in the current situation,  said Andrey Olkhovsky, CEO of AVTODOM Group.





AURUS is the first Russian automotive brand in the luxury category. It personifies the revival of the industrial, engineering and scientific-technological potential of Russia.





AURUS cars are a line of executive cars. It was created in 2013 by order of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation. The starting point for the creation of AURUS cars was the need for a domestically produced limousine for the Head of State. In the fall of 2013, the order of the President of the Russian Federation on the beginning of the development of a project for the creation and production of luxury cars based on a single modular platform was signed. Currently, AURUS is the official vehicle of the President of Russia.





Since May 2021, AURUS cars have been mass-produced at the AURUS plant in Yelabuga, Tatarstan.





AURUS was created by the best Russian experts. It has unique characteristics. It combines super-powerful strength, impeccable comfort, unsurpassed protection and noble design.





AURUS underlines the special status of its owner. It is worthy of the unique mission entrusted to it – to be the Car of Russia No. 1. It is a unique representative of high-class cars.





You can found information on the AURUS brand at aurusmotors.com.





AVTODOM Group of Companies was founded on December 21, 1992. Today it is a dynamically developing automotive holding, one of the largest in Russia. The main specialization of the company is the sale and service of cars of the premium and luxury segments. The AVTODOM portfolio includes 11 car brands: AURUS, BMW, Audi, Mercedes Benz, Lamborghini, Porsche, Jaguar, Land Rover, Volvo, MINI and smart, and 3 motorcycle brands: KTM, Ducati and BMW Motorrad. Dealer centers AVTODOM are located in Moscow, St. Petersburg and Krasnodar. AVTODOM is constantly developing, building new dealerships and reorganizing the infrastructure of existing dealerships.

