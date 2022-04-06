Free and open to the community, Charlotte Earth Day 2022 will be Saturday, April 23, 2022 in First Ward Park. This will be an interactive, science-based, theatrically presented family learning celebration.

This event is tailored to both adults and children ages 5-15. Upon arriving, each participating child will receive a free Earth Passport to be used in their search for information about our life-sustaining ecosystems. The children will be encouraged to visit all five knowledge stations to discover more about earth, water, air, energy and leadership in ways that engage the imagination, inspire action, and encourage good stewardship.

The event will pay respect to local indigenous cultures as well as recognize and honor local women of environmental vision and action with a special dedication to Anne Springs Close, Elizabeth Clarkson and Liz Hair. There will be both an opening (10am) and closing (2pm) parade featuring the Paper Hand Puppets, Drumstrong, and United House of Prayer Shout Band. There will be a variety of performers on the main stage and throughout the park, including an appearance by The Trashman.

The Omimeo MimeTheatre is producing this event in cooperation with the Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation Department, This event is made possible in part by a Cultural Vision Grant from the Arts & Science Council and the generous contributions of The Springsteen Foundation and Clean Aire NC.

https://charlotteearthday.com/

Contact:

Hardin Minor

704-604-1787

hardin@hardinminor.com