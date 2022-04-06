Hong Kong – Mainland Chinese medicine expert group of Central Authorities introduces Chinese medicine anti-epidemic plans for clinical application to Chinese medicine sector of HK (with photos/video)

Mainland Chinese medicine expert group of Central Authorities introduces Chinese medicine anti-epidemic plans for clinical application to Chinese medicine sector of HK (with photos/video) ******************************************************************************************



The expert group led by the leader of the Mainland Chinese medicine (CM) expert group of the Central Authorities, Mr Tong Xiaolin, continued its visit in Hong Kong today (April 5).







The Secretary for Food and Health, Professor Sophia Chan, and the CM expert group participated in the afternoon a meeting on the CM anti-epidemic plans for clinical application. The CM expert group introduced the content of the plans to and exchanged views and had discussion with the CM sector representatives of Hong Kong.







Based on the Mainland’s experience of using CM for anti-epidemic treatment, the specific epidemic situation of Hong Kong as well as the findings of its visit in Hong Kong, the expert group has prepared a set of CM anti-epidemic plans for clinical application on the basis of the existing clinical plans of Hong Kong. The plans provide for reference to the CM sector and the public guidelines on the application of CM at different levels and for different target groups, including asymptomatic patients, patients with mild symptoms, patients admitted to isolation facilities and persons in recovery.







Attended the meeting were representatives of the CM sector including the Chairman of the Chinese Medicine Practice Subcommittee under the Chinese Medicine Development Committee (CMDC), Professor Chan Wing-kwong; the Chairman of the Chinese Medicines Industry Subcommittee under the CMDC, Mr Tommy Li; the Chairman of the Chinese Medicine Council of Hong Kong (CMCHK), Mrs Jeanie Hu; the Chairman of the Chinese Medicine Practitioners Board under the CMCHK, Dr Wong Yu-yeuk; as well as members of the relevant committees. The meeting was moderated by Professor Feng Jiu, the former Chairman of the Chinese Medicine Practice Subcommittee under the CMDC. Representatives from the Food and Health Bureau, Department of Health and Hospital Authority also attended.







“On behalf of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to Mr Tong Xiaolin for leading the CM expert group to visit Hong Kong and provide guidance on the CM epidemic prevention and anti-epidemic work in Hong Kong. Within just one week after arriving in Hong Kong, the expert group has already paid site visits to different facilities, and met with various stakeholders in the CM sector, with a view to gaining an in-depth understanding of the actual situation of the use of CM at different levels of epidemic prevention and control in Hong Kong,” said Professor Chan.







“The meeting today is an excellent opportunity for the CM expert group to share the content of the plans with the CM sector of Hong Kong. The CMDC and CMCHK are both important stakeholders in promoting the development of CM in Hong Kong. I call on the attendees to further promote the plans drawn up by the CM expert group to members of their affiliated organisations, thereby serving as a reference for more members of the public and CM practitioners. The HKSAR Government will also step up its publicity to promote to the public relevant information regarding the use of CM in epidemic prevention and control,” supplemented Professor Chan.







“The CM expert group has also put forward the ‘three easy’ principles – ‘easy to understand’, ‘easy to do’ and ‘easy to get’. The HKSAR Government will follow up and implement the relevant recommendations, with a view to giving full play to the advantages and effectiveness of CM in fighting the epidemic, thereby further promoting the development of CM in Hong Kong,” Professor Chan continued.







Led by Mr Tong, the Mainland CM expert group arrived in Hong Kong on March 29 to conduct visits.

