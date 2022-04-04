Barton Lynch Pro Surfing 2022 coming to Xbox and Steam



Barton Lynch Pro Surfing 2022 is a sport focused surfing game that pits you against the worlds best surfers at the most exotic locations on the planet. The expansive world tour features an in-depth leader-board and sports commentary, a weather tool that impacts your gameplay in real time, an impressive group of surfers and a comprehensive character creator. Alternatively if you want to just free surf, you can just explore and cruise the massive locations instead.





We are surfers who are passionate about the core sport of surfing, along with the culture and the freedom of our lifestyle, said Andrew West, CEO, Bungarra Software. Weve been building surfing games for years and our very first demo was a simulation. Circumstance had sidetracked us away from our desire to make a truly sport focused surfing game, but now weve come full circle. So then when it came to talking about who it is wed really like to work with  it was a pretty simple decision. As a world champion, WSL & Olympic commentator as well as a Sport Australia Hall of Fame member, Barton Lynch is a legend of our sport and we are super stoked to be working with him on this title. Weve built BL Pro Surfing primarily for surfing gamers, along with anyone interested in our sport and lifestyle. Its also a game that is accessible for (non gaming) surfers and we hope that they can see the love and passion weve put into this project for them. So while this sports game is pickup and play, it is difficult to master





For more information visit the official website at Barton Lynch Pro Surfing 2022 or follow the game on Twitter or like it on Facebook or Instagram.





BARTON LYNCH PRO SURFING is rated ESRB E for Everyone.

