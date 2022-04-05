Canada – Biography: Canada’s first Chief Accessibility Officer

Stephanie Cadieux is a change leader, an advocate for diversity, accessibility, disability inclusion and an entrepreneur with more than 15 years of experience in planning and leadership roles.

Ms. Cadieux served as a member of the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia from 2009 until 2022. She was the Minister of Children and Family Development from 2012 to 2017, and between 2010 and 2012, held various positions, including Minister of Social Development; Minister of Labour, Citizens’ Services and Open Government; and Minister of Community, Sport and Cultural Development.

Prior to her engagement in provincial politics, Ms. Cadieux was the director of marketing and public relations for the BC Paraplegic Association from 2004 until 2009. She was also the provincial peer coordinator for this organization from 2001 until 2004.

Ms. Cadieux is a member of the disability community, using a wheelchair since the age of 18. Her lived experience allows her to have a deep understanding of accessibility issues faced by people with disabilities.