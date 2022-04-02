PCGN.com now for Sale Opening up the Door to Four Letter Domain Success

There are certain truths when it comes to domain names that don’t change from a marketing or SEO perspective no matter how much time passes. One is the less letters, the better. With two, three, and four letter domains considered especially effective. Another is that .com domains are much more valuable for SEO than any other option. With both of these in mind, PCGN.com has recently been made available for immediate purchase in exciting news. The domain is listed for sale at Epik.com by its owner, who has sole ownership of PCGN.com since it was registered for the first time in 2002. Demand for the domain is expected to be high.

“It has been a challenge holding the domain until now,” commented the person offering PCGN.com for sale. “There was the temptation to use it for various projects over the years, but now here it is with just one owner and no confusing history. We all know the game changer, something like this can be compared to an eight letter domain dot org, type of approach.”

It’s well known the many benefits of a four letter domain name, with highlights like better SEO results, being easier to remember, and a big win when it comes to being used on print and in other marketing efforts offline.

The number of four letter domains available is extremely low, with no “new” four letter .coms possible stretching back over a decade, according to experts like American Express and many others. Opportunities like this to buy PCGN.com will become even rarer until they stop completely.

To learn more or to make the purchase, be sure to visit https://pcgn.com.

About PCGN.com

PCGN.COM is a great combination of a 4 letter domain name. It’s registered with the .com extension which means it’s a top-level domain name. Currently, pcgn.com is listed for sale at Epik.com, a trusted name in the domain name market, and more.